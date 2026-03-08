Castleford Tigers’ worrying start to the new season continued as they slumped to a disappointing defeat to Leeds Rhinos to make it just one win from their first four games.

Ryan Carr’s side were never really in contention to beat one of Super League’s standout sides at Headingley on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the things we learned from that defeat – and indeed the opening month..

The basics badly lacking

There is every chance this Castleford team will evolve into a decent one throughout 2026: but not until they start some of the basic stuff required to win games like these.

Jake Connor often plays in a way that enables him to have the freedom of Headingley but here, the Castleford defensive line put next to no pressure on him all afternoon long. It enabled him to cause mayhem with his kicking game.

That, and some routine errors in yardage in the second half, never really left the Tigers in a position to score enough points to win the game.

Some bright spots

It isn’t all doom and gloom. Despite a third defeat in four here, there are clearly some green shoots for the Tigers – and it’s important to factor in they have arguably played the competition’s two best sides in their first four.

Krystian Mapapalangi looks to be a real find and if he has room to play off, he will become a genuine Super League star. Joe Stimson has arguably been the Tigers’ best middle in 2026, while Jordan Lane put himself about really well here.

The overarching worry

The big problem for Castleford so far is that having completed at nearly 100 per cent for large stretches of the first half, they pile the pressure on themselves on a way that gives the better teams too many opportunities to score.

It was true against Wigan on the opening weekend, as it was in their defeat to Toulouse. If they can erode that side of their game, they have a chance to make some progress in 2026.

If not, it could be a long season.