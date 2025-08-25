Castleford Tigers have announced the signing of versatile back Blake Taaffe from NRL outfit Canterbury Bulldogs, with the playmaker penning a three-year deal.

Able to slot in at full-back and in the halves as well as at centre, Taaffe has 44 NRL appearances on his CV.

31 of those came in the colours of South Sydney having made his first-grade debut with the Rabbitohs back in June 2021, with the other 13 racked up in a Bulldogs shirt over the last two seasons.

Scoring eight times across those 44 NRL appearances to date, the 26-year-old has found his game time at senior level cut this year, and now makes the move into Super League for the first time in his career.

Castleford Tigers swoop to sign NRL playmaker as long-term contract revealed

Born in Sydney, Taaffe is the latest in what is believed to be a long line of players heading to The Jungle ahead of the 2026 campaign.

As his signing was announced on Monday evening, the Australian said: “I spoke with (Director of Rugby) Chris Chester and he told me where the club was heading and the plans.

“I said straight away that I was keen and wanted to be a part of it, I’m really keen to see what we are building over the next few years and I’m just really excited to get over there and get stuck into it with the boys.”

The Tigers have already officially confirmed the signing of Brock Greacen from Newcastle Knights, and their press release announcing Taaffe’s arrival suggests that more players will be announced in the next few weeks.

Ryan Carr’s appointment as Cas’ new head coach was also confirmed last week, so he will be the man in charge of a squad involving both Greacen and Taaffe in 2026.

Taaffe’s contract in West Yorkshire runs until the end of the 2028 campaign.

Chester added: “I’m delighted to get Blake over the line for the next three years.

“It’s another significant signing for the club and he will play a huge part of rebuild in 2026.

“Blake is a player that possesses lightning speed and someone who can play in the halves and at full back. He is one of a handful of signings we expect to announce in the coming weeks.”

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Australia’s inside men for Ashes Series revealed in shape of Super League coaches

👉 Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet addresses Christian Wade future amid rugby union return links

👉 Sam Burgess blasts Warrington Wolves showing in woeful Huddersfield Giants defeat

👉 Australia coach addresses ‘gulf’ between Super League and NRL ahead of Ashes

👉 Andy Burnham reveals outcome of meeting with Salford owners as ‘assurances’ given on future