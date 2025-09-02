Castleford Tigers swoop to sign next NRL ace as contract length confirmed

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of Fiji international Semi Valemei from NRL outfit North Queensland Cowboys on a two-year deal.

With Ryan Carr’s appointment as their new head coach from 2026 confirmed last month, Cas’ recruitment drive has ramped up, just as Director of Rugby Chris Chester promised it would.

The Tigers have already snapped up NRL trio Brock Greacen, Blake Taaffe and Mikaele Rivalawa, with outside-back Valemei rubber-stamped as their fourth new recruit.

Castleford Tigers swoop to sign next NRL ace as Semi Valemei’s contract length confirmed

Set to turn 27 in January, Labasa-born Valemei boasts 23 tries in 46 NRL appearances on his CV having donned the shirt of Canberra Raiders at first-grade level prior to joining the Cowboys.

Having also featured sporadically in the Queensland Cup too this term, he has taken his appearance tally at second-grade level up to 35.

As his move to West Yorkshire was announced, the Fijian said: “When I spoke with Chris (Chester) a couple of weeks ago, it got me excited, especially when he talked about the club and how it will operate moving forward.

“All the Cas fans are passionate about their rugby, and one of my mates is playing there too, so I’m also excited to play alongside him.”

Valemei has seven caps on the international front for Fiji, and featured in the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup staged in England, scoring a try against the Kangaroos at the beginning of that tournament.

Tigers chief Chester added: “I’m really excited to see Semi in a Cas shirt in 2026.

“Semi possesses both speed and power, and he’s a proven try-scorer at the highest level.

“He’s a player I know all our fans will be looking forward to watching in Super League, and I’m delighted we’ve been able to get this signing over the line.”

