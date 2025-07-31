Castleford Tigers swoop for NRL star as recruitment drives hots up

Castleford Tigers have today confirmed the signing of Newcastle Knights forward Brock Greacen on a two-year deal from next season.

The 23-year-old forward has made one senior NRL appearance during his time with the Knights, alongside 34 appearances in the Knights’ reserves.

As exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League, Greacen becomes the latest forward to join the Fords, following on from 2025 recruit Joe Stimson, as Chris Chester’s impact starts to become clear.

‘I’m really excited to be joining the club’

Commenting on the move, Greacen said: “I’m really excited to be joining the club. I’ve heard some really good things about the fans and the atmosphere over there.

“I can’t wait to get over there and play in front of the fans.”

Also commenting, Castleford director of rugby, Chris Chester, added: “I’m over the moon to have been able to bring Brock to the Tigers for the 2026 & 2027 season.

“Brock is a young, hungry middle that has come highly recommended by a couple of my old teammates Blake Green and Michael Dobson at the Newcastle Knights.

“He is a hardworking middle that can also play edge. His effort levels both sides of the ball are second to none and I can’t wait to start working with Brock in pre-season.”

Greacen is the first new signing to be announced ahead of the 2026 season, but is expected to be joined by further recruits in the coming weeks.

“We’ve got six or seven announcements to make over the coming weeks,” DoR Chester said previously. “And that will come off the back of other big news coming out of the club.”

He added: “It’s fair to say that some of those signings will come from the NRL and some will be UK-based.”

His signing also follows the mid-season arrival of fellow forward Joe Stimson and the re-signing of George Lawler to a new three-year deal.

