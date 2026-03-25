Castleford Tigers suffer latest injury blow as key man undergoes surgery

Castleford Tigers are set to be without Liam Hood for a number of weeks, with the hooker undergoing a knee operation.

Hood was a notable absentee for the Fords’ 72-6 defeat against Warrington Wolves, and was again not included in their wider match-day squad for their upcoming Super League clash against Bradford Bulls either.

Around that, Castleford have also recently drafted in another hooker to bolster their ranks, with Wigan Warriors hotshot Tom Forber joining the West Yorkshire club on loan.

Liam Hood set for lengthy layoff after undergoing knee surgery

Hood had previously been a mainstay in the Castleford side in the early stages of the season following his move from local rivals Wakefield Trinity, but now looks set to spend a chunk of time on the sidelines.

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“He had a knee cleanout, said Carr. “So he’s out for a few weeks.

“He needed to get it done. He’s been pushing through pain since round one really. He’s a tough person, but with it being a 27-round season, we didn’t want to continue to put him through injections from this early in the year.

“Getting the cleanout was important, and he’ll be back, hopefully not too far away.”

He now joins a growing list of players out on the sidelines for the Fords just two months into the 2026 season, with the likes of Blake Taaffe, Fletcher Rooney and Louis Senior all out with long-term injuries, while Alex Mellor, Ash Goulding, Jack Ashworth and Joe Stimson are also sidelined with knocks.

These injury concerns have left Carr with just 19 players available for their clash against Bradford at the OneBore Stadium tomorrow night (Thursday, 26th March), but Carr remains hopeful the latter names are not too far away from making a comeback.

“Stimmo (Joe Stimson) and Jack Ashworth are a week off with head knocks,” said Carr.

“Ash Goulding picked up a calf complaint, which he had lingering from his time with Huddersfield (Giants), so we just have to manage that one as best we can.”

“He’s (Mellor) going good, we’re just waiting for the fracture to heal. Once that’s healed, he’ll be back.”

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