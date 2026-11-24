Castleford Tigers embark on a new era under Paul Rowley in 2027 – and they will look very different to the side that underwhelmed throughout last season in a number of ways.

Rowley and head of rugby Chris Chester have put together a squad with plenty of changes – and that makes predicting their strongest 17 for next season as it stands somewhat difficult.

But we’ve had a go – and looked at the big dilemmas facing Rowley and his staff with the new season now just over two months away.

Where does Tyrell Sloan play?

It might seem obvious on the face of it; he’ll be the Tigers’ number one. But Sloan is capable of playing in multiple positions and with Castleford light in the three-quarter line as it stands, there is a chance he could end up on the wing for Rowley. Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e and Blake Taaffe can then play there with ease.

Sloan could even do a turn elsewhere. But you would assume that by the time we reach Febru.. sorry, late-January, and the big kick-off, Castleford will have done sufficient recruitment in that area to free Sloan up.

We’re still saying the smart money is on Sloan being the fullback. But it’s by no means a certainty.

Does Semi Valemei survive the Castleford cull?

As it stands, he’s still under contract – but there’s absolutely no doubting that the Tigers would be open to him moving on after an injury-hit first season in West Yorkshire. He would likely be in their team as things stand, with Castleford clearly a frontline winger light.

But you would imagine the succession planning for Valemei’s departure is already well down the line – and that would open the door for either Darnell McIntosh or Louis Senior as it stands. But expect Castleford to go and find another winger.

Who is the bench hooking option?

There are three options to deputise for Damien Cook.

One is Liam Hood, who did a brilliant job when available last year and remains a key figure for the Castleford squad given the experience he has. But Ben McNamara has arrived as a utility option for the Tigers too – while Ashton Golding also signed a new deal to remain with the club in 2027.

Six-man benches will go a long way towards resolving the issues, because Castleford can go with two of that three at the very least. As it stands, with four-man interchange benches, it may well be Hood who gets the nod.

What’s the best back row pairing?

There are a few options to ponder here.

Jordan Lane feels like a pretty good bet to be in one of the spots – and Brock Greacen would have possibly been a contender at one stage. However, Love Rugby League has been told he is free to leave in order to release a much-needed quota spot.

Castleford are aggressively hunting for a back rower so their best pairing right now isn’t necessarily what they’ll start with. Right now.. Jack Brown could be a solid option there.

Castleford Tigers’ best 2027 line-up

Tyrell Sloan, Jason Qareqare, Krystian Mapapalangi, Mat Feagai, Louis Senior, Blake Taaffe, Mason Lino, Robbie Mulhern, Damien Cook, Tyler Dupree, Jordan Lane, Jack Brown, George Lawler

Bench: Liam Hood, Renouf Atoni, George Hirst, Jack Brown.