Castleford Tigers star Tyler Dupree will play international rugby league this autumn – but not for England, after earning a surprise call-up to the USA squad.

Dupree has represented both England Knights and the senior England national team throughout his professional career so far, but he will switch allegiances this autumn after earning a call to play for the Hawks.

The States will take on Wales in Merthyr Tydfil later this month, and Dupree will be representing his family heritage when he takes to the field after being called up into the USA squad for the first time.

Tyler Dupree to play for USA

Castleford confirmed the news on Friday morning, with Tigers youngster Sam Grice set to be on the opposition side to Dupree after he was called up to play for the Welsh.

They said: “Congratulations to Tyler Dupree and Sam Grice who have been selected to represent USA and Wales respectively for this Autumn’s International Series. The two will face off when the Hawks meet The Dragons on Saturday 17th October at The Wern in Merthyr Tydfil”.

Dupree was born and raised in Halifax and has played all his domestic rugby in England – but he qualifies for the United States seemingly through family reasons.

His uncle infamously played NFL for the Dallas Cowboys, with Billy Joe Dupree winning a Super Bowl title during his own career in professional sport.

And his grandfather William – where the eligibility comes from – was an iconic boxer in the States known as ‘Champion Jack’, fighting over 100 times.

Dupree also has the honour of scoring the first ever Super League try in America, after he crossed for Wigan Warriors in their win over Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas last year.

And he will now get the opportunity to represent that family heritage after agreeing to play for the United States in Wales in the coming weeks.

Dupree joined the Tigers mid-season from Wigan Warriors, and has signed a long-term deal with Castleford for the years ahead.

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