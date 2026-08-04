Castleford Tigers stand down Ryan Carr pending investigation

Castleford Tigers head coach Ryan Carr has been stood down by the club and will not be in charge for their clash with Hull KR on Friday pending an investigation.

Love Rugby League has been told that Carr will not take charge of the game as a result of an investigation, though it has been stressed by sources that the Australian has not been sacked and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing at this stage.

He was at the club today and even held his weekly press conference, but players were informed at the end of the day that Carr had been stood down ahead of the game with the Robins, though they were not told for what reason.

Castleford have been approached for comment.

Carr is in his first season as Tigers head coach after arriving from St George Illawarra Dragons. They are currently ninth in the competition with seven wins from 21 games.

Love Rugby League has not been informed of the reasons behind the developments at One Bore Stadium but multiple sources have confirmed that he has been suspended.

It is unclear at this stage who will take charge of the team in Carr’s absence.

Carr is in England for a second time in his career, having initially come across to coach Featherstone Rovers in 2019.

He returned to Australia after one year to take charge of Parramatta Eels’ New South Wales Cup team before being promoted to assistant coach under Brad Arthur.

He joined St George Illawarra Dragons as an assistant in 2023, had a spell in temporary charge that year and then joined the Tigers as head coach this year.

Castleford host Hull KR on Friday night as they look to end a inconsistent season on a high. They have six games of the campaign remaining at this stage.

Beyond Hull KR, they still have to play Hull FC, St Helens, Catalans Dragons, Bradford Bulls and Huddersfield Giants.

More to follow.