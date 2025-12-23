Castleford Tigers have dropped a key hint on what their new-look backline could look like in 2026: with Darnell McIntosh seemingly set to become one of their first-choice centres.

The Tigers have been drip feeding their squad numbers out for 2026 over the month of December, with very little surprises thus far. However, the first real shock perhaps came on Monday just a couple of days out from Christmas.

McIntosh is one of a huge number of new recruits to join Castleford going into Ryan Carr’s first season as a Super League head coach in 2026, but the general consensus was that he would be lining up on the wing.

That would have then suggested Semi Valemei would be a starting centre alongside Zac Cini – though the Tigers are understood to still be on the lookout for fresh talent given how they have an overseas quota spot spare.

But it appears that McIntosh will now start the season at centre having been handed the number four shirt – a position he has barely played throughout his long career.

Predominantly a winger, McIntosh has started just ten times at centre according to Rugby League Project, with two of those in 2025 for the Leopards and another five in 2025 for Hull FC. Before that, his last outings at centre were in 2019 for Huddersfield Giants.

It is a bold move from Carr, but McIntosh is understood to have been among Castleford’s strongest trainers in pre-season thus far.

With Mikaele Ravalawa wearing five, there are just three numbers left to announce: and they now seem obvious. Cini will retain the three jersey he wore in 2025, with the aforementioned Valemei set to form a blockbuster wing pairing with fellow overseas import Ravalawa.

That would leave Blake Taaffe to be crowned Castleford’s new number one following the end-of-season departure of Tex Hoy.

