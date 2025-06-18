Castleford Tigers hope to have a new overseas signing through the door by the end of this week: but it will not be South Sydney’s Jacob Host.

The Tigers are on the hunt for a new signing after allowing Judah Rimbu to leave the club, freeing up a quota spot for the remainder of this season at least.

And Danny McGuire insisted that there is some good news on the horizon for the club with a new face heading through the door and a deal all-but completed.

He said: “There’s a bit gone on behind the scenes with Judah moving on and we’re looking to bring someone in on quota to replace him.

“The paperwork is taking a bit of time but I’m hoping someone will be in by the end of the week. It’s pretty much nearly done but I don’t want to jinx it.”

Reports had linked the Tigers with a move for Souths forward Host, with his future in the NRL appearing to be uncertain.

But when asked during his pre-match media conference on Wednesday whether the unnamed signing was Host, McGuire simply said: “No.”

McGuire then added: “It’s a middle forward who has played a decent amount in the NRL but that’s as much as I can give you.”

The Tigers take on Hull KR on Thursday evening and McGuire revealed that he will name the same 17 to take to the field for the clash against the newly-crowned Challenge Cup winners.

He is eager to give the same side that defeated Hull FC last week a chance to back that performance up against Willie Peters’ team.

