Castleford Tigers ‘win the race’ to sign Papua New Guinea star with transfer confirmed

Castleford Tigers have officially confirmed the signing of Papua New Guinea star Judah Rimbu on a two-year contract from 2025.

Although he has yet to make his NRL debut, Rimbu was a standout for PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup this year, scooping the Petero Civoniceva Medal for being the competition’s player of the year after scoring 16 tries in 23 games.

Rimbu has won four caps for his native Papua New Guinea since making his international debut for the Kumuls in 2023, and is currently part of Jason Demetriou’s squad for the ongoing Pacific Championships.

Reports emerged Down Under this week suggesting NRL clubs had recently shown interest in signing Rimbu: but he had already put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Castleford in Super League.

“Judah has had an exceptional year and has generated a lot of interest in his services, so to win the race for his signature is very pleasing,” said Castleford’s director of rugby Danny Wilson.

“He is an exciting player and will bring a lot of spark to the team.”

Rimbu, who has scored 21 tries in 69 appearances in the Queensland Cup over the last four seasons, is likely to fill the void left by former Man of Steel Paul McShane at the Jungle and will compete for a spot in the No. 9 role in Danny McGuire’s side alongside his fellow countryman Liam Horne and homegrown talent Cain Robb.

Rimbu becomes Castleford’s fifth confirmed new recruit for 2025, with the Tigers having already announced the signings of Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants), Louis Senior (Hull Kingston Rovers), Zac Cini (Parramatta Eels) and Daejarn Asi (Parramatta Eels).

Rimbu will fly to England shortly after the conclusion of Papua New Guinea’s Pacific Championships campaign.

The Kumuls face the Cook Islands this weekend, with Demetriou’s side hoping to finish top of the Pacific Bowl and earn the chance for promotion into next year’s Pacific Cup.

Rimbu is primarily a hooker, but also has experience of playing half-back. He is set to link up with his Kumuls team-mates Horne and Sylvester Namo at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, and possibly Nixon Putt, although his future is up in the air at this stage.

