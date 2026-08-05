Castleford Tigers have confirmed that Ryan Carr will not be in attendance for their game against Hull KR on Friday – insisting ‘personal reasons’ are behind the decision.

Love Rugby League revealed on Tuesday that Carr had been suspended with immediate effect pending an investigation. The Tigers have not confirmed or denied that suggestion in a statement issued on Wednesday.

They instead said ‘personal reasons’ were why he was not going to be at the game.

Castleford break Ryan Carr silence

In a brief statement, they said that Carr would miss the game against the Rovers. Director of rugby Chris Chester is among those who will step in to form a new-look leadership group with Rob Nickolay and assistant coach Scott Murrell.

But interestingly, former Tigers legend Adrian Vowles is also going to be part of that group after offering his services to the club. Vowles is in England due to give a talk at Castleford on Saturday.

But he will now, in a shock turn of events, help lead the coaching team against the Super League champions.

“Castleford Tigers RLFC can confirm that Head Coach Ryan Carr will not be in attendance at the Hull KR game this coming Friday. We can confirm that this is due to personal reasons, contrary to the reports on social media.

“In the Interim, Chris Chester, Rob Nickolay and Scott Murrell will lead our on and off field operations. This leadership group will be heavily supported by Adrian Vowles and we thank Adrian for offering his support at short notice.

“We will not be making any other further comment at this stage, and we urge our fans to once again get behind our team this coming Friday.”

Carr situation latest

Love Rugby League understands that a board meeting was held on Wednesday evening to discuss the Carr situation, after a dramatic turn of events led to him being suspended on Tuesday.

Carr was informed just minutes after taking his pre-match press conference that he would not be involved on Friday.

No decision has yet been made on his future – and it has been stressed that performance reasons are not behind his sudden absence.

But Castleford will now have to go into a huge game on Friday night with uncertainty about their coaching position once again.