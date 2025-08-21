Castleford Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester met with the media on Thursday after the club confirmed Ryan Carr would be their new head coach in 2026.

Carr has signed a three-year deal from the start of next season, after coming through a lengthy recruitment process to land the job at the Tigers.

Here is everything Chester said on the decision to hire Carr.

First emotions after the decision..

“It’s a huge relief. I’m absolutely over the moon we’ve been able to get someone of the calibre of Ryan through the door at Castleford Tigers. I’ve known him for a long time and kept in contact with him.

“I had a look at him when I initially went to Leigh and just followed his journey. Everyone that I’ve spoken to within the NRL have done nothing but speak very highly of him.

“It was important we took the time we did. The board were impressed with what he had to say in the presentation and how he’ll connect the playing group and the town. I’m relieved we’ve got it over the line but it’s been harder than I thought. It was late on Tuesday that we came to that decision.

“We were always confident we’d get our preferred candidate. He blew everybody’s mind with what he’s going to do and how he’s going to do it. I’n hoping to be on that journey with him over the next three years at least.”

What makes him perfect

“His vision. How he wants his Castleford team to look. He wants these guys to come in every single day and be competitive. He’s going to compete every time he comes into work. He’s spoke really well on his vision for the club. Ryan stood out with how he saw the game and how he can improve the team. He shared similar philosophies to myself.

“I had a good conversation with Brad Arthur too. Brad worked with Ryan at Parramatta and he spoke very highly of Ryan. I’m just really pleased that we’ve been able to get that calibre through the door and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

When does he come through the door?

“He’s got some commitments there at St George. He’s got those commitments until the end of the season but I’ll pick up the phone with him.

“I had a conversation with I’m last night around the salary cap and the squad and the players we’ve brought in and who we’re looking at. I’ll have another conversation with him over the next couple of days.

“He’s spoke with St George and their board and they’re delighted for him – they didn’t want him to leave. But they see it as a fantastic opportunity for Ryan and it’s great opportunity to get this great club to where it needs to get to.”

What made you take notice of him?

“It’s more the confidence he delivered his messaging in. He knows the local area, he’s coached in the Championship and he’s had a bit of success there with Featherstone getting to a Grand Final.

“It was more how he sees the game and his vision and how he wants his team to look. He’s a hard working guy, he wants every day to be competitive and he wants player to be the best version of themselves every day.

Will he have any say in team selection?

“I’d be silly not to chat to him. I’ll have a conversation with him tonight because they’ve had a game today they’ve just finished. I’ll keep in constant dialogue; we’ve had chats after the weekend and some real good chats around what he wants the squad to look like.

Is he happy with recruitment done so far?

“We’ve got very similar ideas of what a rugby league player should look like. It’s not so much now the big bodies, the big boppers. It’s more around blokes who can move well with leg speed, and athletes.

“There’s some names in there for 2026 who I’m pretty sure everyone will be excited about coming to watch.”

Will his support coaching staff change?

“It’s not really been discussed. Everything is under review. We’ve got some real good experienced coaches and that review process is still ongoing. Because of the extra added role I’m doing at the minute, I’ve put that to one side at the minute. But myself and Ryan have had discussions on the staff and what he’d like it to look like next year.”