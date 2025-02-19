Castleford Tigers rocked by serious injury setback for winger

Castleford Tigers have been dealt another serious injury blow – with winger Will Tate being forced to undergo ankle surgery and set to miss the next four months of action.

Tate picked up the issue in training recently, and Castleford have confirmed that he will have no option but to go under the knife to correct the problem.

It is another blow for head coach Danny McGuire, who is already without frontline options in the outside backs including the likes of Jason Qareqare and Louis Senior.

They have been linked with a short-term loan move for Lee Kershaw by All Out Rugby League to plug a gap in what is fast becoming a problem area for the Tigers.

It is a significant blow for Tate, who suffered a long-term setback in 2024 but had returned to pre-season training and was closing in on a return to first-team action.

Castleford Tigers head of medical Nick Raynor said: “Everyone at the club is absolutely gutted for Will. He’s a great bloke and a top professional.

“After coming back from a long-term injury last year, he had a really strong pre-season and was looking forward to making an impact. It’s just really bad luck. He is receiving full support from our physiotherapy staff, and I know he’ll tackle rehab with total commitment.”

Innes Senior and Josh Simm were the two wing options for last Friday’s defeat at Hull KR. Kershaw is likely to be added to the Tigers squad in time for Saturday evening’s game at home to St Helens to hand McGuire a boost.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

Leigh Leopards keen on move for Papua New Guinea star for 2026

Wakefield Trinity star makes bold trophy claim ahead of home opener

New St Helens recruit reveals major influence in Super League switch after initial rejected offer