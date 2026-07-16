Castleford Tigers have confirmed their latest high-profile addition for 2027 – with Leigh Leopards prop Robbie Mulhern signing a three-year deal to join the club.

As revealed by Love Rugby League earlier this year, Mulhern has returned to West Yorkshire after agreeing a long-term deal to sign with Ryan Carr’s side.

He will be joined at the One Bore Stadium by his Leopards team-mate, Ben McNamara, who has also agreed to sign with Castleford from the start of next year.

And Mulhern is arguably another big statement signing for the Tigers as they look to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level once again.

Mulhern ‘excited’ by Castleford challenge

The prop, who has been capped for both England and Ireland during his playing career at international level, admitted he was sold on the long-term vision of the club.

“I’m really excited to be joining Castleford”, said Mulhern. “I was impressed after speaking with Ryan and Chezzy (Chris Chester) about their vision for the club both on and off the field, and it was something that I really wanted to be a part of.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of the boys who are already there, and they’ve spoken really highly about the place and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the team, rip in and earn their respect.”

“I know how much this club means to the people of Castleford, and hopefully with everyone pulling in the same direction and working together we can achieve something special.”

“At present though, my full and undivided attention is focused on Leigh and finishing this year as strongly as possible. This club has been my home for the last four years, and I owe an enormous debt of gratitude to everyone involved for making my time here so special.”

Castleford sign ‘elite’ Mulhern

Carr delivered a lofty summation of his newest signing – describing Mulhern as one of the ‘elite’ front rowers in the game.

He said: “We’re thrilled to secure Robbie’s signature. He’s one of the elite front rowers in our game, and this is a huge signing for our club. The qualities and attributes he brings, both on and off the field, will be massive for us.

“Robbie’s professionalism, strong work ethic and competitive nature are exactly the standards we want to build around. He’s a champion person who always puts the team first and leads with his actions. We are really happy to have him onboard.”

Mulhern will link up again with Castleford director of rugby Chris Chester, who has signed him for three different clubs: Hull KR, Leigh and now Castleford.

He said: “I’ve know Robbie since I took him to Hull KR in 2016. Robbie has been a great leader for Leigh over the last five years and his leadership on and off the field is exactly what we need. Robbie leads with his actions, plays big minutes and he’s a player that has still got many good years ahead of him. I’m delighted he’s doing that with Cas over the next three years.”