Castleford Tigers reveal 2025 squad numbers as new-look spine formed

Castleford Tigers have confirmed their squad numbers for 2025 in what will be Danny McGuire’s first season as head coach.

McGuire is currently in pre-season preparations with his side, having taken the reins at the Jungle on a three-year contract after the club parted ways with Craig Lingard.

The Tigers are set to have a new-look spine in 2025 – with Tex Hoy (1), Daejarn Asi (6), Rowan Milnes (7) and Liam Horne (9) being given their jerseys for next season.

Elsewhere, Australian centre Zac Cini and Papua New Guinea international Jeremiah Simbiken have taken numbers three and 11 respectively – with Kumuls star Judah Rimbu being given the No. 14 jersey as he looks to continue his impressive connection with his fellow countryman Horne at hooker.

Fijian flier Jason Qareqare, a homegrown product of the Tigers, has been promoted to the number two jersey, giving a strong indication he is likely to start the season on the wing alongside Ireland international Innes Senior (5).

Castleford have a blend of youth and experience in their 34-man squad ahead of 2025 – with veteran quartet Liam Watts (8), George Lawler (10), Joe Westerman (13) and George Griffin (15) all included in McGuire’s ‘first-choice’ 17 in terms of the squad numbers.

Castleford Tigers 2025 squad numbers: 1 Tex Hoy, 2 Jason Qareqare, 3 Zac Cini, 4 Sam Wood, 5 Innes Senior, 6 Daejarn Asi, 7 Rowan Milnes, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Liam Horne, 10 George Lawler, 11 Jeremiah Simbiken, 12 Alex Mellor, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Judah Rimbu, 15 George Griffin, 16 Cain Robb, 17 Luke Hooley, 18 Josh Hodson, 19 Sam Hall, 20 Muizz Mustapha, 21 Sylvester Namo, 22 Louis Senior, 23 Fletcher Rooney, 24 Josh Simm, 25 Will Tate, 26 George Hill, 27 Jenson Windley, 28 Akim Matvejev, 29 Alfie Horwell, 30 Daniel Sarbah, 31 Kieran Hudson, 32 Woody Walker, 33 Sam Darley, 34 Jacob Hall.

