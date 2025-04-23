Castleford Tigers have cleared the path for Tom Amone to be registered in time to make his debut for the club this weekend: with Sylvester Namo confirming he has left the club.

Namo was always the most likely quota player to depart the Tigers following Amone’s arrival. One overseas star had to leave in order for the club to register Amone until the end of the season.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month that Namo was the frontrunner to move on, with his services already offered to rival clubs.

And now, the seven-time Papua New Guinea international has seemingly confirmed he has left the Tigers with immediate effect having scored two tries in 21 appearances for the club since his arrival ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Namo – who also lined up once on dual-registration for Newcastle Thunder in League 1 last term – took to Instagram to announce his exit, writing: “Thank you Castleford Tigers for the great opportunity and experience here. Really appreciate it 🙏🏽.

“……On to the next chapter”

The news means that Amone can be brought into Castleford’s squad, with the Tigers now down to six quota players after Namo’s exit.

Namo was left out of the Castleford squad that faced Wakefield Trinity last Thursday, despite initially being named in their 21-man squad.

Head coach Danny McGuire insisted at the time that no decision had been made on which player would have to leave to facilitate Amone’s arrival.

But with former Leigh Leopards man Amone now in full training with the Tigers, it would appear a decision has been reached, and Namo’s stint with Castleford is over.

Having scored his sole try of the year against St Helens a few weeks prior, the Goroka-born ace’s final appearance for McGuire’s side came on March 22 as they were beaten 26-4 by Catalans Dragons on home soil at The Jungle.

Amone is likely to come into contention for the Tigers this weekend when they travel across West Yorkshire to face Huddersfield Giants.

It would be a major boost for the Tigers, who have Amone under contract for the remainder of this season. He will then join Hull KR on a three-year deal after they won the race for his signature in 2026.