Castleford Tigers have confirmed that Brad Singleton has left the club with immediate effect, creating space in their Super League squad for further recruitment.

The 33-year-old has been with the Tigers for just over a calendar year. He was one of the first players to leave Salford Red Devils when their player issues began at the start of last season, with Singleton signing for the Tigers on a deal until the end of the 2026 season.

He was a regular for Castleford throughout last year, making 21 appearances in all competitions – but opportunities have been much harder to come by this season.

Singleton has been limited to just a solitary appearance for the club under Ryan Carr, in the opening round of the season against Wigan Warriors.

But he is now a free agent after the Tigers confirmed they had parted company with the Cumbrian.

In a brief statement confirming his departure, Castleford said: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that Brad Singleton has left the club. The 33-year-old joined the Tigers from Salford Red Devils in March 2025 and featured 21 times during the 2025 Super League campaign.

“Everyone at the OneBore Stadium would like to thank Brad for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him and his family well for the future.”

Singleton has had a long and successful career at the top of the sport, ever since making his debut for Leeds Rhinos in Super League 15 years ago.

He was part of the Rhinos’ treble-winning squad of 2015 and has gone on to enjoy spells with the likes of Toronto and Wigan Warriors.

Will Castleford replace Singleton?

Singleton’s lack of game-time perhaps hints that the Tigers do not necessarily need to replace the prop forward, but they are set to bring in a new signing.

Love Rugby League revealed last week that Jack Brown was heading for Castleford early, having already agreed a deal to join the club in the 2027 season.

He is expected to link up with the Tigers as early as next month, once the break for this weekend’s Challenge Cup final is out of the way.

Brown could end his time with Hull KR in style with an appearance at Wembley should Rovers star Dean Hadley not make it. Hadley is struggling with a hamstring injury that will be assessed closer to kick-off.