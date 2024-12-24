Castleford Tigers recruitment update as salary cap situation revealed

Castleford Tigers owner Martin Jepson has hinted there could yet be further recruitment at the Super League club before the new season: insisting finances are available for further signings.

Danny McGuire has brought in a number of new faces for 2025 thus far including the likes of Papua New Guinean pair Judah Rimbu and Jeremiah Simbiken. Parramatta half-back Daejarn Asi is another new name at The Jungle.

The Tigers are full on their overseas quota meaning their recruitment from the NRL for 2025 is done. But Jepson, speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, promised that there is still money in the kitty and space on the salary cap for the club to do more business ahead of the season starting in February.

Jepson said: “We have some space in the cap without doubt – and I don’t know how many clubs have that right now. If the right players become available we have a little bit of space available for the right personnel. We’ve brought Jeremiah in and he’s in training with the team so our overseas quota is taken up. But there’s money available.”

However, Jepson warned that the market is particularly thin for the type of player Castleford are looking for at present: believed to be an extra front-rower.

He therefore said that nothing would potentially be imminent in terms of new signings.

“In short: we don’t rule anything in, and we don’t rule anything out. Of course we have a budget we’re working to but for the sort of players we would want and the position we want to fulfil there isn’t a huge amount of availability on the market right now.”

Jepson also admitted he has been thrilled with the early impact McGuire has made since being promoted to head coach following Craig Lingard’s departure at the end of last season.

“I don’t get into the detail of what he’s doing he wouldn’t want me in the detail of it: if he did, I’ve got the wrong man,” Jepson said.

“But he’s brought a real professionalism to the group. Please don’t take that as a negative against previous coaches, but I just like the attitude Danny has implemented since stepping up and taking the job on.

“Pre-season is always interesting because everyone believes they’re doing the best, don’t they? But we’re happy with how we’re coming together under Danny.”