Over the summer months, Love Rugby League will be looking at every Super League club and their recruitment plans for 2027: and this time, it is the turn of Castleford Tigers.

The Tigers have already made headline moves, with Ryan Carr’s side likely to look very different to the one that takes to the field for the rest of this season.

Here’s the lowdown on the deals done, the work still to be concluded and who they might look at targeting..

Castleford Tigers’ off-contract players

Daejarn Asi, Zac Cini, Sam Hall, Jason Qareqare, Cain Robb, Fletcher Rooney, Louis Senior, Joe Stimson, Joe Westerman.

Overseas players contracted for 2027

Damien Cook, Blake Taaffe, Tom Weaver, Brock Greacen, Mikaele Ravalawa, Semi Valemei, Mat Feagai, Krystian Mapapalangi, Renouf Atoni.

The Tigers only have one solitary quota spot remaining for 2027 as it stands. Nine players from overseas are under contract, including new signings Mat Feagai and Damien Cook, who have both confirmed deals for 2027 already.

What the Tigers have said so far

Ryan Carr has hinted there will be ‘many’ new signings coming in – and there are likely to be more on top of and beyond those already linked with the Tigers.

“Yeah, there’ll be many,” Carr said last week. “We have a small squad at the moment, we’re not 35 deep, we’re running with a small squad for many different reasons.”

Who have they been linked with so far?

Several. Jack Brown is joining from Hull KR – and that deal could be accelerated at some stage this summer and brought forward, just like the one to bring in Tyler Dupree. Leigh Leopards duo Robbie Mulhern and Ben McNamara are also understood to have agreed deals to join Castleford in 2027. Mason Lino is also heading for Wheldon Road after signing a deal.

What does their squad need?

Castleford’s strongest line-up doesn’t actually look too far off, given the scale of signings they’ve already got through the door. A new-look spine of the returning Blake Taaffe, Mason Lino, Tom Weaver and Damien Cook is an improvement on this year without doubt, so the focus may be towards the lower end of the squad.

Carr’s comments last week about needing more depth felt pertinent; with a lot of top tier targets already secure, Castleford will look to squad numbers 20 to 30. That said, they may look for a stronger frontline option at 13, with Joe Westerman likely to finish up.

Five-point plan

Lock in Jason Qareqare

Castleford have some good options in the outside backs next season but they do want to keep Qareqare. There is interest from elsewhere, with York Knights looking, and it’s a decision you suspect the Tigers will want a verdict on soon. If they keep him, great – if not, it will impact what they do in the market.

Do Ravalawa and Valemei both stay?

They are under contract, and it’s not quite as easy as simply cutting their losses. But Castleford have a big chunk of cap tied up in two of their high-profile overseas imports, neither of whom have hit the ground running for various reasons so far this season. It might be that the Tigers have a tough decision on one, or perhaps both, of them.

Find a 13

It’s eminently possible that Castleford could go with a player like Tyler Dupree at 13, such is the evolution of the role in recent years. But you get the feeling the Tigers may be in the market looking for a high-profile option to round off their pack, with all the big middles locked in already. There are some decent options out there too..

Decide the Damien Cook understudy

Liam Hood only joined on a one-year deal but Castleford look immeasurably better when he’s played. However, age is against him, and Castleford may look for a younger option to spell Hood and give them some spark in short bursts. Could that be Cain Robb – or will the Tigers look to the market?

Sign squad players

It’s the unglamorous side of recruitment but it definitely can’t be overlooked. Castleford have some high-profile arrivals on the way; their goal now should be replicating what a lot of clubs above them do well and sign players who aren’t necessarily starters, but who can contribute whenever called upon. Dewsbury’s Bailey O’Connor is a good starter for ten.

Fantasy signings

As we’ve mentioned, Castleford may want a 13 to round off their pack next season. Armed with one remaining quota spot as it stands, there are some great options on the market. Dylan Walker has been offered to clubs and would represent a player of great value in terms of being able to cover multiple positions. Kurt Mann is another whose age could lean into a Super League move.

If the Tigers do free up another quota spot, they may also look at half-back. Kodi Nikorima is on the market as an option for Super League clubs – and Tyrell Sloan’s name has been on the radar for months. He was one name being circulated back when the Tigers lost Blake Taaffe for the year and they were mulling a move for a fullback.

If Castleford want a bit more cover in the back row, there is the prospect of Chris Hankinson: still unsigned at Leeds but very popular and a player who has enjoyed a renaissance since switching to Headingley. Rhyse Martin is also off-contract.

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