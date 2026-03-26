Castleford Tigers recruitment latest as Ryan Carr offers update on search for reinforcements

Castleford Tigers are still on the hunt for some further reinforcements, with head coach Ryan Carr detailing that they are looking ‘everywhere’ for the perfect option.

The Fords are struggling on the injury front right now, with the likes of Alex Mellor, Ash Goulding, Louis Senior, Cain Robb, Joe Stimson and Jack Ashworth all currently sidelined.

As a result, Castleford have named an extended squad of just 19 players for their round six meeting with Bradford Bulls tonight (Thursday, 26th March).

‘It’s literally 24/7’

The Fords have already been proactive in the market this season, drafting in George Hirst on a permanent deal after an initial loan deal, and just this week added hooker Tom Forber on a short-term loan, but that isn’t quite enough for head coach Carr.

“I’ve been watching a lot of games, a lot of footage and a lot of phone calls made,” said the head coach.

“It’s literally 24/7 for Chezzy (Chris Chester) and myself to give this group the best opportunity to win games.”

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Their biggest concern, though, comes at full-back. Star recruit Blake Taaffe has been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL in round one, while young hotshot Fletcher Rooney is also expected to be out long-term through a hamstring injury.

Carr has already detailed his side are looking for a new number one, and even with Zac Cini shifting over to the backfield, they are still very much in the market.

“We’ve had a few calls and made a few enquiries,” he said when asked for an update on their full-back search.

“Spine positions are critical; for your attacking prowess to have your spine connected and humming is critical. We’re just a bit banged up in that area.

“I am (hopeful),” he continued. “Taaffe went down about six weeks ago now, so it’s been a while; but at the same time other full-backs have gone down in our competition so clubs are reluctant to let people go. You can look abroad, but there’s also lots of factors that go into that too.

“We’re literally looking everywhere. We’ve got our feelers out there.”

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