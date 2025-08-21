Castleford Tigers recall in-form young gun from League 1 loan

Castleford have recalled in-form winger Andy Djeukessi from his season-long loan at Workington Town, with the youngster set to be in contention for the Tigers’ last few Super League games.

Djeukessi featured four times for Workington between mid-June and mid-July before being handed his first chance at senior level by parent club Cas.

Named in their 13 for the trip to St Helens on August 1, he made his Super League debut in a game which ended in a 40-0 defeat.

The Tigers then allowed him to head back out on loan to Cumbria, and the youngster linked back up with Workington, scoring a try in their 36-20 win at Dewsbury Rams.

His second stint in League 1 was set to be for the remainder of the campaign, but it appears Djeukessi is now set to be handed further opportunities at first-team level with the Tigers.

Also able to slot in at centre if required, Djeukessi has scored six tries in five appearances for Workington across his two loan stints this season. That tally includes braces against both Newcastle Thunder and high-flying Midlands Hurricanes.

The youngster’s return to Cas was announced via social media on Wednesday evening, with the Tigers posting on X: “We can confirm that winger Andy Djeukessi has been recalled from his season long loan at Workington Town.

“Welcome back Andy 👊🐯”

It’s expected that the back will now be named in Chris Chester’s 21-man squad for this weekend’s trip over to Perpignan, where the Fords face Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

There’s three further away games at Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors and St Helens before the end of the season for Cas, whose only home game comes against local rivals Wakefield Trinity on September 5.

