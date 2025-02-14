Castleford Tigers produced a valiant display at last season’s Super League Grand Finalists, but ultimately fell short on the opening weekend of the new campaign.

But after a horrific defeat – and performance – at Bradford last weekend in the Challenge Cup, the Tigers were much, much improved in Danny McGuire’s first Super League game as Castleford coach.

They took the Robins all the way to golden point and gave everything, but Mikey Lewis’ drop goal proved to be the difference, leading to a 19-18 loss.

Here are the Tigers player ratings from Craven Park..

Fletcher Rooney: 9

What a talent the fullback looks to be. The try he scored will get the headlines in terms of his own performance – and rightly so.

But for a player with such inexperience at this level, he looks extremely unflappable and very smart.

Josh Simm: 6

Castleford’s right edge was the source of most of Hull KR’s pressing and probing all night and unfortunately, Simm was caught out on a couple of occasions which led to crucial Rovers tries.

Sam Wood: 7

A typically energetic display from Castleford’s captain but exposed on that right edge on a couple of crucial occasions.

Zac Cini: 7

Scored the try which sent it all the way to golden point and will certainly improve as the season goes on.

Innes Senior: 7

Another reliable performer.

Daejarn Asi: 8

Being asked to do a heck of a lot with Rowan Milnes injured but did most of it very well. He has the early makings of a very fine player that will suit Castleford.

Tex Hoy: 7

Playing out of position and being asked to do a job he wouldn’t normally do – but linked up with Asi well as a useful foil.

Joe Westerman: 9

Questions asked of the veteran forward along with others after last week but he certainly put his hand up and led from the front.

80 minutes on the opening round of the season and was undisputedly the leader of the Castleford pack. Still doing the business at 35 years of age.

Judah Rimbu: 8

Like Asi, another who will be a very astute signing. You can see why the Tigers have taken a gamble and moved Liam Horne to 13.

George Lawler: 7

It was difficult to fault Castleford’s pack all evening. May be sweating on a charge from the disciplinary panel after a tackle in the second half which could have easily led to a card.

Jeremiah Simbiken: 8

Was off-colour last week on his official debut at Bradford in the Challenge Cup – but this was a much-improved display.

The Papua New Guinea international was all-action and had a real positive impact for the Tigers.

Josh Hodson: 8

Playing out of position in the pack but did a brilliant job. Work-rate through the roof.

Liam Horne: 9

Won man of the match on Sky Sports and deservedly so. A real leader’s performance and looks to be a shrewd decision moving him to 13 given how effective Judah Rimbu could be.

George Griffin: 6

Did okay enough off the bench.

Muizz Mustapha: 5

Wasn’t really on for long enough to have an impact.

Sylvester Namo: 7

Another who struggled to make much of an impact.

Ben Davies: 5

Didn’t shore up the right edge as Danny McGuire would have hoped when coming on for his debut and conceded the crucial penalty that led to the winning drop goal.