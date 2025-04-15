Castleford Tigers are closing in on a deal to sign Tom Amone for the rest of this season: but it will have to be a case of one in, one out for Danny McGuire.

Love Rugby League revealed that Amone would be joining Hull KR in 2026 but heading out on a short-term deal elsewhere first for the rest of this season. All Out Rugby League then revealed that club to be Castleford.

It represents a major recruitment boost for the Tigers, even if it is only for the remainder of this year.

But there is a small hitch: Castleford are full on the overseas quota – meaning someone has to go before Amone can come in.

There are some who clearly will not be going anywhere, and as such can immediately have a line struck through next to their names in terms of potential outgoings.

Hooker Judah Rimbu is obviously at the top of that list, given how Castleford beat off interest from elsewhere to sign the Papua New Guinea international and how he will clearly have a big part to play in 2025.

Fellow new signing Daejarn Asi, although yet to hit top form, is also in that bracket. Castleford have high hopes for Fletcher Rooney at fullback: but Tex Hoy categorically remains the first-choice for now.

That leaves another pair of new recruits in Jeremiah Simbiken and Zac Cini, as well as forward Liam Horne and Sylvester Namo. Those four have only missed one or two games each though so far in 2025.

But of that quartet, it is Namo who feels the most likely to leave. His deal is up at the end of this season – as is Simbiken’s, to be fair – but given how Amone is coming in, it feels more likely that Castleford would look to move a prop on as opposed to a back-rower.

In fact, Love Rugby League has been told there have been conversations among recruitment officials at clubs where Namo’s name has been circulated as a possible transfer option.

Castleford do have to do something – and the Amone deal has moved along at such a pace that it could be announced as early as this week. He obviously wouldn’t be ready to be involved against Wakefield on Thursday night, though.

Castleford Tigers quota players: Sylvester Namo (2025), Tex Hoy (2026), Liam Horne (2026), Zac Cini (2026), Daejarn Asi (2026), Judah Rimbu (2026), Jeremiah Simbiken (2025).