Castleford Tigers quarter make League 1 moves as destinations confirmed

Castleford Tigers have sent young quartet Woody Walker, Alfie Horwell, Andy Djeukessi and Akim Matvejev out on loan for the rest of the season.

All four players will now be available for their new sides ahead of this weekend’s League One fixtures.

‘We wish the lads all the best for the rest of the season

In a statement uploaded on their social media channels, the Tigers said: “We can confirm that the following players have gone on loan to the following clubs for the remainder of the season.

“Woody Walker & Alfie Horwell (Newcastle Thunder), Andy Djeukessi (Workington Town) and Akim Matvejev (Rochdale Hornets)

“We wish the lads all the best for the rest of the season as they continue their development with some valuable game time.”

Of the four players, Walker and Djeukessi have already spent time out on loan this season, with Walker notching two appearances for Newcastle to date while Djeukessi, who also made his Super League debut for the Fords in their defeat to St Helens last weekend, has four appearances and five tries to his name for Workington this season.

Meanwhile, Horwell and Matvejev will both head to new sides for the rest of the campaign. Front-rower Matvjev has already featured for Workington Town this season, but will spend the remainder of the campaign with Rochdale.

Commenting on his move, Matvejev said: “I’m really excited to learn from a new set of players and coaches, and help where I can on the field,” he said.

“I’m ready to gain some valuable experience at the club and finish off the season strongly to hopefully break into the top four.”

Rochdale Hornets head coach, Gary Thornton, added: “We have secured Akim on loan before the deadline to bolster the squad going into the final phase of the season.

“He’s a very promising young front-rower in a full-time environment with Castleford, and has already played League One football this season.

“He’s a big aggressive forward who will add enthusiasm and quality to our options in the pack.”

Meanwhile, Horwell could be set to make his senior debut with the Thunder.

