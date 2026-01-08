Super League outfit Castleford Tigers have been forced to postpone their scheduled pre-season friendly against Oldham this weekend due to a frozen pitch at The Jungle.

The Tigers and the Roughyeds had initially been set to square off over in Spain this weekend as part of the Benidorm Bash.

But after that event had the plug pulled on it by its organisers last month, the two clubs had agreed to square off against one another in West Yorkshire instead.

Cas had already had to cancel their pre-New Year clash against Featherstone due to Rovers’ ongoing financial trouble, meaning new head coach Ryan Carr’s wait to see his side in action for the first time had been delayed.

And now, that wait will go on again.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Castleford Tigers postpone Oldham pre-season clash due to frozen pitch

Cas announced the postponement of their clash against Oldham on Thursday afternoon.

Their press release states: “Unfortunately, due to weather conditions, we can confirm that Saturday’s friendly game with Oldham has been cancelled.

“The pitch at the OneBore Stadium is currently frozen over and unsafe to play on, therefore a decision was made this morning to call the game off.

“We have kept Oldham informed throughout the week as weather conditions have failed to improve.”

The Tigers still have pre-season games to come against fellow Super League clubs Leeds Rhinos and St Helens.

Oldham meanwhile remain without a head coach following the departure of Sean Long. They brought in Keighley Cougars boss Alan Kilshaw earlier this week in an assistant role, but the head coach role is still vacant.

The Roughyeds do not have any further pre-season games in their schedule, so it now appears they will head straight into their first game of the 2026 Championship campaign, travelling to Salford RLFC on January 16.