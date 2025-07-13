Following Castleford Tigers’ 26-22 defeat to Salford Red Devils at the Salford Community Stadium, here is how we rated Chris Chester’s side in this round 18 clash.

Fletcher Rooney – 6

Did well under the high ball, and despite finding himself being hunted by at least two hungry Red Devils on nearly every play, made some pretty decent metres ball-in-hand. A welcome return.

Josh Simm – 5

Started brightly, and came up with some nice carries, but faded towards the end of the game. Took his try well.

Zac Cini – 4

Tried hard, but couldn’t contain his opposite number Esan Marsters, who simply ran riot down his edge. His knock-on in their final attack of the game probably summed up his and his team’s performance.

Louis Senior – 4

The centre experiment is something that could work, and he showed glimpses early on, but like a lot of the side dropped off in the second-half. Notched a nice assist, though.

Sam Wood – 6

Had a few nice flashes ball-in-hand, particularly when he came off his wing and added some punch. His best position is certainly centre, though, and will likely move back there next weekend.

Daejarn Asi – 7

Everything good about Castleford’s performance came via Asi. He showed a clinical edge near the line with two tries, but around that also proved a genuine ball-carrying threat and combined that with some nice playmaking as well.

Chris Atkin – 3

A real nightmare on his return to the Salford Community Stadium. Just couldn’t get a foothold in the contest, and as a result didn’t have much of an impact.

Joe Stimson – 3

Found himself second-best in the battle up front against a desperate Salford pack, which in turn allowed them to gain momentum. Simply outgunned.

Cain Robb – 5

A week ago, he was playing for the Red Devils, and he probably wishes he was still out on loan after this defeat. Did a good job around the ruck early on, which helped Cas get a decent start, but again faded as the game went on. Made his tackles when needed, though.

Tom Amone – 6

Really impactful early on and made a lot of metres for his side, but couldn’t quite rescue a losing cause upon his return as the Salford middles got the upper hand late in the day. Cut a frustrated figure at full-time, and with good reason too.

Jeremiah Simbiken – 5

Provided a snapshot of what he will add to this Castleford team moving forward. It’s a shame he couldn’t do it on a consistent basis, but nonetheless was solid. Will be better for the minutes after a long spell out injured.

Alex Mellor – 5

Blew hot and cold today. Had glimpses of his usual quality, but like Simbiken, couldn’t quite do it on a consistent basis to make a real dent in the Salford pack.

Joe Westerman – 6

Carried with pure hatred during his first stint, and while he couldn’t match that upon his return to action still offered a good option for his side. Showed exactly why he is still a key man within this squad.

Interchanges

George Lawler – 6

His late score was nearly the start of a famous comeback, but it proved not to be the case. Did pretty well all told around the park though, adding some much-needed directness and solidity. Will be asking for a starting spot next weekend.

George Griffin – 4

Tried to make things happen, but his efforts were in vain as he found himself rolled by the Salford pack.

Sam Hall – 4

Couldn’t add the sort of impact he would have hoped for upon his deployment.

Brad Singleton – 4

Didn’t make much of an impact on proceedings on his return to the Salford Community Stadium.

SUNDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Castleford owner breaks silence on Danny McGuire sacking and replacement timeframe

👉🏻 Hull KR coach reveals extent of double injury blow with grim prognosis delivered

👉🏻 Willie Peters’ agent says Hull KR coach will ‘certainly’ take NRL job

👉🏻 George Williams avoids Warrington exit talk as Wolves coach lauds captain following Catalans Dragons win