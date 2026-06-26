Castleford Tigers’ player ratings as overseas stars fail to deliver

Castleford Tigers suffered a bitterly disappointing defeat to York Knight on home soil, losing 20-14. A woeful second half display saw York snap their winning streak and see the Tigers take a giant stride back after improved performances. Here are the player ratings.

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e – 6: Very good with the ball. Not so much on the other side of the game.

Semi Valemei – 7: A good performance on his return to the side, marking it with two tries.

Innes Senior – 4: Had to do better defensively when Nikau Williams offloaded for the winner.

Kristian Mapapalangi – 5: A very quiet night for the strike centre.

Jason Qareqare – 5: Some important carries. Got beat in the air for York’s last try and two communication errors with PLT.

Daejarn Asi – 5: A passenger in the game. But nice grubber for Valemei’s second.

Tom Weaver – 4: Poor performance. Kicked out on the field and way too frail defensively for the Oli Field try.

Tyler Dupree – 7: Started the game very well. Castleford dropped off when he went off.

Ashton Golding – 7: Looked sharp and played big minutes.

George Lawler – 7: Massive first stint, really laid a platform that the Tigers didn’t capitalise on.

George Hirst – 6: Full of effort, few will have made more tackles.

Alex Mellor – 5: A quiet night for the captain.

Joe Stimson – 5: Came off shaking his head after a first stint he wasn’t pleased with.

Renouf Atoni – 4: Could not match what the starting pack brought.

Jordan Lane – N/A: A first-half HIA brought a premature end to his night.

Cain Robb – 4: Costly error at the play the ball from which York scored.

Jack Brown – 6: Decent stint, got through his work.