Castleford Tigers owner seemingly confirms next marquee signing

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month that Castleford Tigers have signed Tyrell Sloan – and their owner has now seemingly inadvertently confirmed the signing!

The St George-Illawarra Dragons star has agreed to a long-term deal to join the Tigers from the start of the 2027 season, as revealed by Love Rugby League a fortnight ago.

Castleford are yet to formally confirm the deal, but it now seems as though it is only a matter of time before it is made official after owner Martin Jepson seemingly admitted he was on his way to the club next year.

Castleford owner ‘confirms’ Sloan signing

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with the club’s official account, Jepson insisted the club’s recruitment speaks for itself going into 2027.

He then brought up the three NRL imports they have signed, Damien Cook, Mat Feagai and Sloan, as a prime example of how the Tigers are aiming to progress into the upper echelons of Super League.

He said: “We’re now bringing in the talent that I think you can see speaks for itself.. when you look at the international appearances that Damien Cook has made.

“You look at the NRL games that Tyrell Sloan and Mat Feagai have already played.. we’ve never had that quality of individual and player at the club. We’re really investing and we really want to make some big statements. We want to compete at the top end of the table and we want the fans with us.”

That would appear to confirm that Sloan is indeed on his way to Castleford next year, in what is undoubtedly a statement signing for the Tigers after another difficult 2026.

How Castleford’s spine is shaping up

Sloan’s arrival next year seemingly being confirmed is an exciting one, as it offers a further hint into how exciting their spine could be if all players are fully fit.

Sloan would almost certainly be the first-choice at fullback for Carr, which would see Blake Taaffe move into the halves alongside fellow new recruit Mason Lino. That would seemingly spell the end for Tom Weaver at the club, though no confirmation on that has been made yet and is unlikely to be clarified before the end of the season.

Cook would then be the starting hooker, with the likes of Liam Hood, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e and Ben McNamara able to offer cover in multiple positions.

The Tigers have also signed the likes of Robbie Mulhern to bolster their pack going into next year – with more recruits still on the way.

Carr said in his pre-match press conference this week that he felt the club’s recruitment process for 2027 was ’80 per cent’ complete.