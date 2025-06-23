Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of Joe Stimson on an 18-month deal with immediate effect.

The 29-year-old has joined the Tigers until the end of the 2026 season having spent the majority of this year playing in the Queensland Cup for Brisbane.

The former Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans prop was speculated as the new arrival heading to West Yorkshire last week, with a deal now concluded to sign the forward and bring him to Super League.

Stimson was a member of Melbourne’s Grand Final-winning squad in 2018. He is expected to arrive in the country this week ahead of the Tigers’ Super League clash with Wigan Warriors on Saturday night.

He said: “I’m delighted to get the signing of Joe over the line. He’s a hard-working middle who can play on an edge, and he also brings a huge level of NRL experience to the squad.”

Tigers head coach Danny McGuire admitted: “(I’m) really looking forward to Joe getting started with us. He’s a quality player and been in some really strong environments, and I’m excited to see him bring that experience and desire to Castleford.”

Stimson’s arrival was possible after the Tigers agreed to release Judah Rimbu from his contract with the club. He subsequently returned home to Papua New Guinea and signed for the PNG Hunters.

Stimson will be part of a very different Castleford squad in 2026, with the Tigers expected to undergo a major overhaul of their squad as they seek to return to the upper echelons of Super League.

