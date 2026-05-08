Castleford Tigers are closing in on yet another signing from the NRL in 2027 – with St George winger Mat Feagai the next player heading to the Super League club.

The Tigers made enormous waves on both sides of the world on Friday after it emerged that St George hooker Damien Cook was heading to the club in 2027 on a two-year deal.

He follows on from the likes of Robbie Mulhern, Ben McNamara, Jack Brown and Tyler Dupree as confirmed signings for Ryan Carr’s side next season as the next stage of their rebuild gathers pace.

But Carr has gone back to his old club once again and taken a familiar face he worked with during his time in Australia – with Love Rugby League of the understanding that outside back Feagai is now in talks and closing in on a deal to become the next big signing to link up with Castleford.

Feagai has spent his entire NRL career with St George-Illawarra Dragons since making his debut for the club 2021. The 25-year-old has made five appearances for the club this season, and is set to start on the wing on Saturday when they take on Newcastle Knights.

Capable of playing on the wing or at centre, Feagai is another high-profile addition for Castleford as they look to build a squad that are determined to compete at the top end of Super League in 2027.

Feagai was in Samoa’s squad for the last Rugby League World Cup, playing just once against Greece and marking his international debut with a try.

With Cook also joining for 2027, it means that Castleford’s quota situation is rapidly heading towards completion already.

They have three quota players off-contract at the end of this season: Zac Cini, Daejarn Asi and Joe Stimson. At least two of those now have to leave the club with another seven players – Tom Weaver, Semi Valemei, Krystian Mapapalangi, Blake Taaffe, Brock Greacen, Mikaele Ravalawa and Renouf Atoni – all under contract for 2027.

Cook and Feagai means nine quota players have signed, leaving just one more overseas spot for Castleford to fill.

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