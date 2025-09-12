Castleford Tigers will avoid a major overhaul of their coaching setup in 2026 – with assistant coaches Brett Delaney and Scott Murrell set to remain under Ryan Carr.

The Tigers are about to embark on a huge turnover of players, with up to ten new arrivals and a string of departures expected ahead of Carr’s first season in Super League next year.

However, turnover off the field will be slightly more restricted. It was unclear whether Delaney – who only joined at the beginning of this season – and Murrell would still have roles to play under Carr in the new-look Castleford.

But Chris Chester has confirmed that will be the case, with both set to be retained after Chester admitted Carr was keen to maintain at least some level of continuity and keep the majority of the existing coaching team in place.

“He’s happy to go with what we’ve currently got in terms of the coaches,” Chester said. “I think it’s important that we’ve got some kind of stability and continuity around the club.

“There are going to be some changes off the field in terms of performance and medical staff.

“We’re very close to announcing a new physio and a head of performance as well. We’re looking at a head of performance Ryan has worked with in the past.”

Carr is expected to arrive in the next six weeks to begin his time as Castleford coach. He will be joined by a number of new arrivals in terms of players – with deals for the likes of Jack Ashworth, Renouf Atoni and Liam Hood to be announced in the coming weeks.

Castleford will also lose a large portion of their existing squad. Chester confirmed on Thursday that Jeremiah Simbiken was the latest big name whose future has been determined, with the forward not offered a new contract for 2026.