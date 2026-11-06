Castleford Tigers-linked Lebanon star makes 2027 transfer decision

A reported target of Castleford Tigers has reportedly agreed terms on a new contract with Wests Tigers, despite speculation he could be heading to Super League.

Lebanon back-rower Tony Sukkar was one of the standout players for the Cedars in their Rugby League World Cup campaign, which ended with a dramatic victory over France last weekend.

He was subsequently linked with a move to England, with Castleford interested in the forward according to report which emerged from League Express.

Sukkar will be playing for the Tigers in 2027 – but not Castleford, instead agreeing to remain with Wests.

Tony Sukkar to stay in the NRL

According to Wests CEO Shaun Mielekamp, Sukkar is going nowhere, and will instead agree to a new contract to remain with the Tigers.

The forward’s preference was always believed to be a new contract with the NRL club, and it appears he will now get his wish according to a report which emerged on social media on Thursday.

🚨 CONFIRMED 🚨 Wests Tigers CEO Shaun Mielekamp has revealed on a fan forum Heath Mason and Tony Sukkar will be retained for 2027. Speaking to @FOXNRL on Sunday, Sukkar was keen to get a deal done and said it’s a dream every time to run out for the team his father supported https://t.co/G2Ujlx4gE1 — Ethan Lee Chalk (@EthanLeeChalk) November 5, 2026

That means there will be no move to Castleford for Sukkar and if they were interested in the forward, they will now have to turn their attention elsewhere in their hunt for a new addition to Paul Rowley’s squad.

Sukkar made his NRL debut with Wests in 2024, and made nine appearances for Benji Marshall’s side this season. He now looks set to play a role in Wests’ squad again next season after agreeing to go round again for the Tigers.

The Tigers are on the hunt for a second rower to bolster their squad but they would need to release at least one quota player to make a deal happen. They are understood to have agreed a deal to sign Canterbury Bulldogs forward Jack Todd but have 11 overseas quota players under contract.

That would mean as many as three would need to depart should Todd and another overseas forward be added to the mix. Mikaele Ravalawa and Tom Weaver are among those expected to depart.

But it appears no matter what happens, Sukkar will not be trading the NRL for Super League after agreeing to extend his time with Wests.