Castleford Tigers are set to raid Leigh Leopards again by securing the services of playmaker Ben McNamara.

Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester admitted earlier this month that the club was down the track on their recruitment plans for next year, with several deals already sorted for 2027.

Love Rugby League has previously confirmed that Tigers have secured a deal for fellow Leigh player Robbie Mulhern, while this week it was revealed they were closing in on a deal to sign Jack Brown from Hull KR.

But now it can be revealed that McNamara is the latest recruit the Tigers are set to secure for 2027, with Chester signing a player that he previously signed during his tenure at the Leopards.

McNamara, 24, joined Leigh in 2024 and has made 27 appearances for the club since, scoring four tries. Previously of Hull FC, McNamara played more games last season than any other in his career, playing 18 times as the Leopards finished third in Super League.

He now looks set for a move at the end of the season, though, reuniting with Chester and adding depth to the Tigers’ spine after proving capable of playing in the halves or at hooker.

It comes at a time when Castleford have decisions to make on a number of their spine players. Daejarn Asi, Chris Atkin, Liam Hood and Cain Robb are all off-contract at the end of the season.

In the meantime, the Tigers have made their latest move in what has seen them become the most proactive club on the recruitment front so far heading into 2027.

As for Leigh, McNamara’s exit will see them lose yet another player for 2027, with Owen Trout and Mulhern already securing new clubs next year. Trout is heading to the NRL with Cronulla Sharks while Mulhern as stated above, is going to Castleford too.