Legendary former player Graham Steadman has revealed how his pre-match pep talk helped inspire Castleford Tigers’ stunning 26-22 victory over Wakefield Trinity last night.

The Tigers have endured a turbulent season and Danny McGuire was sacked as head coach on July 7 after less than nine months in charge.

They had won just five games all season before last night’s Rivals Round visit of a Wakefield side who are pushing hard for a play-off spot.

Steadman, who served Castleford as a player and head coach, was asked by director of rugby Chris Chester to address the squad on Thursday.

It worked a treat as the Tigers eked out a famous win over a Trinity side coached by former Castleford boss Daryl Powell. Steadman told Love Rugby League: “Last night was an occasion, and a victory, to show that the spirit of Castleford Tigers remains very much alive.

“Chris invited me in on Thursday and I had no hesitation to answering the call – it was a very proud moment for me and one I was very grateful for.

“I think that was something the players certainly got a feel for when I spoke to them on Thursday. I did say to them ‘it’s a local derby so we can turn the form book up and win this game’.

“I watched the players in the captain’s run and to a man they looked switched on and energised. I was delighted to see that transition into the performance last night and result in a fantastic win.”

Steadman, from nearby Knottingley, grew up supporting Castleford and explained to Chester’s players about the importance of doing the Tigers fanbase proud.

He explained: “I went down the supporters route – it was no Churchillian speech – and was very honest and up front because that’s who I am.

“I could sense a good feel and vibe within the group and when I walked out of the room on Thursday I thought ‘Cas will turn up tomorrow night’.

“I’ve supported the club since the age of six and genuinely care about what happens there, especially going into such a big derby against Wakefield

“Did I get a response? I’d like to think so. But all the credit has to go to the players – they put their bodies on the line and went out and delivered.

“I felt Castleford, for long periods of last night’s game, were by far the better team and missed opportunities to get away from Wakefield. It was a great spectacle, the atmosphere was fantastic, and it was everything that is good about rugby league.”

Steadman is now 63 but remains in fine physical condition and plays in charity games whilst staying involved with events at Wheldon Road.

He added: “I just love the place. To be asked to come in this week was special and to get the win obviously made it even better.”

It is often said that the people of Castleford walk a little taller when the Tigers win.

Steadman added: “Yes, that’s true. Cas Tigers winning lifts the mood of the whole town. With last night’s game being a Friday night fixture, the whole weekend is now set up for them. There will be a totally different vibe within the town centre now and the club has always been built on the community spirit.

“For whatever reason, this season has not worked and change is obviously coming. But last night was a reminder of what the club means to people and, as I said to the players, there will always be a hardcore of 5,000 supporters for every home game no matter what.

“You saw that last night and Wakefield brought a huge following, so the atmosphere was great. I was pleased for the board as well because the pre-match hospitality was first-class and they made me feel very welcome.”