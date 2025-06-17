Castleford Tigers launch play for Hull FC forward in big recruitment move

Castleford Tigers are closing in on a deal to sign Hull FC forward Jack Ashworth for the 2026 season, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Ashworth is one of several Hull players off-contract at the end of this season, and his form has attracted interest from rivals clubs about a switch.

And Love Rugby League has been told that the former Huddersfield Giants and St Helens man could be heading for a return to West Yorkshire next year, with Castleford keen on a deal to sign the prop.

The Tigers are about to undergo a major recruitment drive for 2026, with an increased salary cap spend and a significant player turnover as new head of rugby Chris Chester aims to overhaul the club’s squad.

And Ashworth appears to be a significant piece of the puzzle for Castleford, who have held talks with Ashworth and are confident of completing a deal.

The 29-year-old joined Hull on a two-year deal at the start of this season. Having been in and out of the side last season, he has become a regular presence under John Cartwright.

Ashworth has missed just one game in all competitions this year and become a major part of the Black and Whites’ pack.

But he is destined for a move to pastures new in 2026 after holding talks with Castleford. The Tigers also remain on the hunt for a mid-season transfer opportunity after releasing Judah Rimbu last week.

That has given them a quota space and enabled them to head into the market, with a forward on their agenda.

But they look set to close off a major piece of business for next year in the coming days and weeks after holding talks with Ashworth about a switch.

