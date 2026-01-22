Castleford Tigers land NRL centre in latest major recruitment move

Castleford Tigers have landed their centre target after signing Krystian Mapapalangi.

The Tigers have been keen to add another outside back to their roster ahead of the new Super League season and Love Rugby League understands they have now struck a deal to sign the 23-year-old, who will join the club immediately.

Mapapalangi has made six NRL appearances during his career, debuting for Newcastle Knights as a teenager in 2022. Injuries stifled his progress after his breakthrough that year but he went on to make four further appearances in the 2024 season.

He joined Wests Tigers last year and represented the club’s New South Wales Cup team, scoring five tries in 15 appearances.

Mapapalangi is expected to be considered first-choice centre under new coach Ryan Carr, who has been keen to add another quality addition to complete his backline. The Tigers boast plenty of stock in their backs, with Mikaele Ravalawa, Semi Valemi, Zac Cini, Darnell McIntosh, Louis Senior and Jason Qareqare among those already available for selection.

The Tigers have one quota spot remaining following the departure of Tex Hoy, and it will be Mapapalangi who takes the spot after agreeing terms with the Tigers.

That is expected to be the final piece of recruitment the Tigers do, with the club recently adding James Beckett to their squad to further beef up their pack heading into the new campaign.

Castleford finished eleventh in Super League last season, but the arrival of Chris Chester as director of rugby and Carr as head coach is anticipated to see them climb up Super League this year following an extensive recruitment drive heading into the new season.

Mapapalangi becomes their eleventh signing ahead of the new campaign in one the biggest squad turnovers Super League has seen in some time.