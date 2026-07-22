Castleford Tigers land Hull FC coach as plans evolve again

Castleford Tigers have landed a new addition to their coaching staff for the 2027 Super League season, with Simon Grix set to join Ryan Carr’s staff.

The former Warrington Wolves player has been an assistant coach at Hull FC most recently but is now set to make the move to West Yorkshire to be a part of Carr’s coaching staff, which has been a man down since the mid-season departure of Brett Delaney.

Grix enjoyed a long playing career with Warrington, making 179 appearances for the club between 2006 and 2014, playing in two Grand Finals along the way.

He started and ended his playing career with hometown club Halifax, and was named as their head coach midway through the 2019 season following the departure of former head coach Richard Marshall.

At Fax, Grix guided the club to a remarkable run through to the Challenge Cup semi-finals. They also finished third in the Championship two years running.

He subsequently joined Hull in 2024 and was quickly thrown into the hot seat following the departure of Tony Smith early into the season, being placed in caretaker charge during a period of transition for the club as they underwent a takeover and started preparing for John Cartwright’s arrival the year after.

He has remained at the club for the last two seasons, but is now set for a new challenge with the Tigers as part of Carr’s project underway at the OneBore Stadium.

The Tigers have been undergoing major work on the playing front, which has now extended to the coaching staff. They have secured a number of mid-season recruits, including Tyler Dupree and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, and next year, more signings are on the way.

They have signed Tyrell Sloan, Damian Cook and Mat Fegai from St George Illawarra Dragons, while Leigh Leopards’ Robbie Mulhern and Ben McNamara are also joining the club. They have also secured the rival of Halifax talent Alfie Johnson and Wakefield Trinity halfback Mason Lino is set to join the club too.

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