Castleford Tigers land another signing before Hull KR clash

Castleford Tigers have secured another addition to their squad in the shape of Brad Dwyer.

Love Rugby League can reveal veteran hooker Dwyer has linked up with the Cas squad on a one-week loan from Championship outfit Salford RLFC ahead of their trip to Hull KR on Thursday night.

The Tigers only named an initial 20-man squad ahead of the match, providing an opening for a new recruit, and that has come in the shape of Dwyer for clash at Craven Park.

Castleford Tigers land Brad Dwyer signing before Hull KR clash

Dwyer, who turned 33 today (April 28) dropped into the Championship ahead of the 2026 campaign, linking up with phoenix club Salford having previously been at Leigh Leopards.

But having scored eight tries in 13 appearances across all competitions for the Reds to date, he will make a return to the top flight on Thursday evening, following in the footsteps of another former Super League alumnus in Greg Eden.

Winger Eden did the same with Bradford, also against Hull KR, last week having joined the Bulls on a month-long loan deal from Championship side North Wales Crusaders amid financial troubles in Colwyn Bay.

The addition of Dwyer from Salford means Cas head coach Ryan Carr could hand out three debuts on Thursday against KR after completing permanent deals for Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e and Tyler Dupree at the beginning of the week.

A flurry of transfer activity at The Jungle comes after Carr’s side were thrashed 50-10 at home by Hull FC last weekend, leaving the Tigers keen to continue making changes to their squad.

Dwyer has made 254 Super League appearances so far throughout his career, starting at Warrington Wolves before spells at Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Leigh.

The hooker was part of the Rhinos squad that won the 2020 Challenge Cup final against Salford at Wembley, with appearances also on his CV for Swinton Lions, Huddersfield Giants, London Broncos and Featherstone Rovers.