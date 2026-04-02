Castleford Tigers have held talks with Krystian Mapapalangi over a long-term deal that would tie the centre down to the club long-term, Ryan Carr has admitted.

Mapapalangi has been one of the stars of not just Castleford’s season so far, but Super League on the whole. A late addition on the eve of the season, the centre has stood out for all the right reasons in a Tigers shirt.

He joined the club on a two-year deal but Carr admitted there is a desire to lock the 23-year-old down for even longer than that if possible – with the club and the player already having tentative discussions over a long-term contract.

When asked if he wanted to keep Mapapalangi long-term, Carr said: “Certainly. We knew what we were buying and that’s why we went after him. He’s a quality person and player. The boys love playing with him and being around his company off the field.

“He’s going from strength to strength. He’s someone we want to build our club around and make sure we lock down for the future. We’ve seen a lot in him before we came over and we’re happy he’s with us, he’s happy here and we want to make sure we continue to have him in a Cas jersey year on year.”

Carr was then asked if he felt Mapapalangi was open to a long-term stay in West Yorkshire. He replied: “Yeah, certainly. We’ve had a few chats with Maps. It’s not my job to put pressure on him but that sort of stuff usually sorts itself out in time.”

The Tigers host local rivals Wakefield Trinity this weekend – but they will be without another key member of their backline after Semi Valemei failed a head assessement during last week’s win over Bradford when he clashed with Bulls fullback Caleb Aekins.