Castleford Tigers have extended the deadline for Martin Jepson’s proposed takeover of the club until the end of April, citing the need for ‘deeper investigations’.

The previous deadline offered for Jepson to take up the option to complete the purchase of the West Yorkshire club was yesterday (31st January), however it will now be extended for a further three months.

Jepson, a lifelong Tigers fan, took operational control of the Fords from the Fulton family back in October of last year. Since then, Castleford have been awarded an A grade under the IMG framework, securing their Super League status in the process.

Castleford Tigers issue statement as Jepson takeover deadline passes

Following the passing of the deadline, a club statement read: “Today was the proposed deadline for Martin Jepson to take up the option to complete the purchase of Castleford Tigers.

“A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes since October to complete the due diligence necessary to achieve that, however there are some areas that required deeper investigation and took longer than expected, which have meant completing the option agreement today, has not been possible.”

“As a result, both parties have agreed to extend the option agreement deadline to the end of April, to allow that work to be fully completed.”

It added: “It is important to note this does not affect anything in the day-to-day running of the club. Martin Jepson still retains full operational responsibility for Castleford Tigers and will be attending the match as planned tomorrow.”

The news also comes just weeks after the club were linked with a surprise investment from Hollywood star – and owner of NRL cub South Sydney Rabbitohs – Russell Crowe. Following reports of the proposed investment from the Gladiator star, Castleford Director of Rugby Danny Wilson said: “As a club there are a number of conversations going on with a number of parties nationally and internationally, and we do not want to comment on those.

He added: “We have made no secret of the fact that the club is seeking new investment, we have an ambitious plan to take Castleford forwards and we are investigating working with like-minded people and investors who love the game of rugby league, want to grow the sport and be part of something exciting.”

