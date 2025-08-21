Castleford Tigers will be without three more first-team stars for this weekend’s trip to Catalans Dragons including fullback Tex Hoy, who has suffered a fresh calf problem.

Hoy was named in the Tigers’ 21-man squad to face Leeds last weekend but did not make the final 17. Interim head coach Chris Chester has now revealed that the Australian was due to return in that game but he was unable to feature in their final training session before the game.

And now, Chester has confirmed the injury is sufficient enough to keep him out of this weekend’s trip to France, too.

When asked about Hoy’s omission from the 21, Chester said: “It’s an injury. He came back from a calf problem and then he couldn’t even do the team run. He was pulled.

“We trained all that week with Tex and got plenty of load into him, we gave them a day off and he came in for the team run and he couldn’t even warm up. It’s just seemingly like two steps forwards and three back with some of these lads.”

Joe Westerman is also missing this week with issues concerning his knee and his calf, while Sam Wood has been ruled out due to a wrist injury.

However, Chester did reveal he was hopeful Hoy could be one of three returnees in the backline next weekend – but that they are reduced to taking just 19 players to France on Saturday.

He said: “We’re hopeful for Tex next week and hopeful for Zac Cini and (Jason) Qareqare to give us some outside backs. But we’re seriously down to bare bones. We’re only taking 19 with us to France.”

One of that 19 will be young forward Alfie Lindsay, who will make his debut for the Tigers in Perpignan, Chester confirmed.

