Castleford Tigers pair Semi Valemei and Zac Cini are closing on returns from injury – but neither will be fit to face Wigan Warriors in this weekend’s Super League opener.

The Tigers host Matt Peet’s Warriors in the final game of Round 1 on Sunday afternoon, heralding a new start for the club after a major off-season overhaul of their playing squad, and Carr arriving as head coach.

But he will be without two of his key backline members for that game, with NRL import Valemei still recovering from a calf problem that he picked up in the latter stages of pre-season training.

Cini is still on the road to recovery from a hamstring problem too – but both are likely to be available to Carr by the end of this month as the season gets into a rhythm.

He said: “There’s some players missing which is unavoidable. It’ll be a similar looking team to what we ran out against Doncaster in the Challenge Cup.

“Semi is still unavailable. He’ll be out for a couple more weeks, here or there. Zac Cini was probably just pushing a bit too much this week so being a soft tissue injury, we don’t want to rush that.”

Louis Senior and Cain Robb are also both missing for slightly longer-term with ankle injuries.

The Tigers will hand out Super League debuts to a string of new signings this weekend – including star winger Mikaele Ravalawa, who Carr is hoping can take the competition by storm in 2026.

“He can have a massive impact,” Carr said. “I first coached him eight years ago at Canberra when he came from Fiji to Australia, I coached him at the Dragons for a few years so I have a good relationship with him.

“He’s an integral part of our backfield and I just want to see him happy and playing his best footy. When he’s doing that, it means he’s doing really good things on the field. He’s had a good pre-season; we just need to get consistency out of him.”