Castleford boss Ryan Carr has confirmed off-season recruit Semi Valemei is set to make his Tigers debut against Warrington Wolves.

Fiji international Valemei arrived at The Jungle ahead of the 2026 campaign, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old was among Cas‘ star recruits having featured 46 times in the NRL between Canberra Raiders and North Queensland Cowboys.

But he has had to be patient in waiting for his Super League bow after picking up a hamstring injury in pre-season.

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Castleford receive injury boost ahead of Warrington clash as off-season recruit set for debut

All being well, it would appear that Super League bow – and debut for the Fords – will come on Saturday afternoon away at Warrington.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, Tigers head coach Carr said: “To this point, (he’s been passed fit).

“We’ve still got another training session to get through, so we’ll see how he gets on, but he’s shaping up like he’ll be available for selection.

“I want him to be the best version of him, that’s why we brought him here. He’s an electric, elite athlete, a talented player. He played nearly 50 NRL games, so he’ll bring that experience and he’s a real competitor.

“I just want to see him go out there, compete really hard and take every opportunity he’s given. He’s got a really strong carry, and he’s good out of backfield. If he suits up for us, that’s what we’ll be relying on him for.”

The injury situation at The Jungle ahead of the trip to Cheshire is not wholly positive though, with late calls still to be made on a number of those named in Carr’s initial 21-man squad.

He explained: “Aiden (Doolan) and Jenson (Windley) have come into the 21. There are a few people that we’re going to get a check on in the next 24 hours.

“We’ve got a squad of 21 there and everyone in that knows they could be called upon at any time.

“Like everyone is, we’re carrying a few knocks here and there among our squad, but I’ve got full confidence in those guys to come in and do a job if required.

“The next 24 hours is a big window for us, we’ve got a few guys carrying some niggles. We’ll know a little bit more about how they pull up, and the 21-man squad is there for a reason.

“We’ll pick the best team that we feel can do the best job for us.”