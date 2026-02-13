Castleford Tigers close in on Hull KR prop in latest transfer move

Castleford Tigers are closing in on the signing of Hull KR prop Jack Brown.

The Tigers are recruiting aggressively ahead of the 2027 Super League season having already landed a deal for Leigh Leopards prop Robbie Mulhern, but Love Rugby League understands they have now made a move for the Robins prop, who is off-contract at the end of the season.

Brown, 25, joined his boyhood club midway through the 2024 season following a cross-city switch from Hull FC and has gone on to make 26 appearances for the club, including 15 in their treble-winning season last year.

He started for the Robins in their shock defeat to York Knights on Thursday night after being promoted to the starting line-up following a warm-up injury suffered by Dean Hadley.

The Tigers are putting a strong emphasis on strengthening their middle unit next season, having bolstered their outside backs department heading into their first season under new head coach Ryan Carr. Brown now appears set to become the latest addition as part of that recruitment drive.

Rovers are stacked in the pack. Sauaso Sue, Tom Amone, Dean Hadley, Jai Whitbread, Sam Luckley and Jordan Dezaria are all other options at Willie Peters’ disposal this year. All of those, excluding Sue, are under contract next year.

Brown came through the ranks at Hull FC and made 73 appearances for the Black and Whites before he made his move to Sewell Group Craven Park two years ago. He was on the bench for the Robins in their historic Challenge Cup Final victory over Warrington Wolves last year.

But a change of scenery now appears to be on the horizon for Brown next year as the Tigers continue to make moves for the future.

Earlier this month, Director of Rugby Chris Chester said: “I’m really happy with the squad we’ve assembled, but we’re not going to sit back. We need to be really proactive.

“We have been already for 2027. Those players will get announced towards the back end of the season, but what I will say is there are a lot of good individuals that we’ve identified that we’ve managed to secure for 2027.”