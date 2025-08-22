Rowan Milnes has linked up with Salford Red Devils for Friday night’s game with Leigh Leopards and could be thrust straight into action.

Love Rugby League understands that Milnes has penned a short-term deal with the Red Devils after his two-week loan arrangement with Hull KR came to a conclusion.

He becomes the latest player to join on loan this week – with six players coming through the door on short-term deals in order for them to be able to fulfil tonight’s fixture at the Leopards, following the cancellation of last week’s game against Wakefield Trinity.

Hull KR pair Leon Ruan and Louix Gorman have joined from the Robins, while Leigh Leopards youngster Jack Darbyshire is another who has gone in for this week at least.

Wakefield Trinity winger Neil Tchamambe has also signed on an initial one-week loan deal while Salford also dipped into the Championship to sign Bradford Bulls forward Emmanuel Waine for the game.

And now, Milnes is the next player to come through the door as they inch towards using a staggering 70 different players over the course of the season.

The half-back has found opportunities limited at Castleford in the second half of the season, and he was allowed to leave a fortnight ago to sign for Hull KR following Tyrone May’s suspension.

However, Milnes did not feature in a game for the Robins during his short stint back with the Super League leaders and with that move over, he now appears to be heading for Salford.

The Red Devils will name their team this evening and as expected, it will include a glut of debutants from other clubs.

Should Milnes play, he would likely cost Salford an interchange owing to the fact he would be a late addition to their originally declared squad which was submitted to the RFL earlier this week.