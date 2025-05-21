Castleford Tigers forward makes Championship return as loan move confirmed

Young forward Ramon ‘Razor’ Silva has re-joined Championship side Barrow Raiders from Castleford Tigers on an initial two-week loan deal.

Silva – who was born in Sao Paolo – first linked up with Barrow ahead of the 2024 campaign and made 24 appearances across al competitions, including two this year, before departing in March.

Leaving Craven Park to take up a full-time opportunity in Super League with Castleford, the forward is yet to make his senior Tigers bow.

He will now return to Cumbria and re-join the Raiders for at least the next two weeks as a loanee, with Cas holding the right to recall him at any point after that.

The 23-year-old came through the youth ranks of reigning Super League champions Wigan, though didn’t make a competitive senior appearance for the Warriors prior to his exit from the club.

As well as Barrow, his CV includes games in the colours of Widnes Vikings, North Wales Crusaders, London Broncos and Toulouse Olympique.

After securing his signature for a second time, Raiders head coach Paul Crarey said: “We are delighted to have Ramon back with us on a short-term loan.

“He is a model professional with a fantastic attitude. He was wanted by numerous clubs in the Championship, but wanted to come back with us and stuck to his word.

“I’d personally like to thank Andy Gaffney (Director of Rugby) and Steve Neale (Chairman) for getting the deal over the line, and his agent Kevin Brown and Chris Chester from Castleford for sanctioning the move.”

Silva’s second debut for Crarey’s side is expected to come this weekend when they travel over to France, taking on league leaders Toulouse at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Barrow currently sit fourth on the ladder, and only trail Olympique by a single competition point ahead of their meeting following a successful start to the season.

