Castleford Tigers forward departs as hint dropped on future transfer

Jordan Dezaria will return to contention for Catalans in their Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR this weekend after the Dragons recalled him from his loan at Castleford Tigers.

Having last taken to the field for Catalans on March 22, Avignon-born Dezaria fell out of favour in Perpignan and joined Cas on a one-month loan deal in mid-April.

He has since gone on to feature three times for the Tigers, coming off the bench against Wakefield at Belle Vue before starting in the front-row away against Huddersfield Giants and against Trinity at Magic Weekend.

But with his loan set to come to an end early next week, Catalans have recalled Dezaria early so that he is able to link back up with Steve McNamara’s squad prior to their involvement in the cup semi-finals this weekend.

Dezaria now has 106 club career appearances on his CV having donned a shirt for Leigh, Oldham, Workington Town and Toulouse as well as Catalans and Castleford.

The 28-year-old made his international bow in October 2021 against England, he now has five caps on his CV for France.

As Cas announced that the forward had been recalled via social media on Tuesday afternoon, Tigers head coach Danny McGuire hinted that a longer-term deal could come sooner rather than later.

He said: “Jordan was a welcome addition to our squad and worked hard during his month at the club.

“We’d welcome him back on a longer-term loan should circumstances with the Dragons allow.”

