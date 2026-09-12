A chaotic season for Castleford Tigers is over. Defeat to Huddersfield Giants on Saturday saw them end the season 13th, a bitterly disappointing return that ultimately reflects their inconsistency.

It’s unfathomable that a season in which the Tigers thrashed St Helens and turned over both Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors could go down as miserable. But here we are.

Castleford have ended the Super League season having scored the fewest amount of points and conceding the most. For the great days they’ve had, there have been far, far more horrific ones. And when it’s been bad, it has been really bad.

The fact that this, a 48-point battering at the hands of a side that played over half the game with 12-men, doesn’t even come into consideration as the low point of their season, sums it all up.

They conceded 72 to Warrington, were nilled at home by their local rivals Wakefield who then embarrassed them at Magic Weekend too. They conceded 50 at home to Hull FC for good measure.

This side has been incredibly unlikable, particularly as the season has drawn to a close. They give up. They throw the towel in. They down tools.

It would be a stretch to say they don’t care, but it’s very easy to see why many think that’s the case. More diplomatically, it has looked like a group of players desperate to get to the finish line and write the season off. Many know they’re leaving; many arrived mid-season and just want the new recruits to arrive.

In many ways it has been a perfect storm, in that sense. But what cannot be allowed is for the standards that have been let to fester to linger next year. Classy Cas is the expectation. Gritty Cas is essential next year.

On paper, Castleford should be better next season. But heed one warning. The same was said this time last year. They’ve improved by a grand total of two wins, and gone from 11th to 13th.

If they did get better, it wasn’t by much.

Squad turnover is now essential. A lot of work has been done. A lot more is needed. Some players simply must be moved on and players must be brought in.

Confirmation of Alex Mellor’s exit ensures more space has been created in the squad. They need at least one new back-rower, maybe two, and most probably another outside back. Add a prop to the mix too. That’s the least they need.

But more than that, the Tigers just need to have a crack more than they have this year. That would take them quite far.