Castleford Tigers have offered the services of young duo Cain Robb and Sam Hall to rival clubs and are happy to let the pair leave the club.

Robb and Hall are both graduates of the Tigers’ academy, and both played a part in their 2025 season under Danny McGuire and, later, Chris Chester.

However, they look set to be the next players to leave the club after Ryan Carr’s arrival, with the Australian in the process of a major rebuild of his squad in West Yorkshire, Love Rugby League can reveal.

A plethora of players have already departed, with recent reports suggesting Australian fullback Tex Hoy could be the next to secure a release. He is likely to return home Down Under rather than sign for another club in the United Kingdom.

And hooker Robb and forward Hall are the next names who could be on the list.

Robb has made almost 50 appearances for the Tigers since making his debut in 2021. He has featured prominently at hooker under a number of coaches but with Liam Hood arriving and set to become the Tigers’ first-choice hooker, the 22-year-old could be on the hunt for a new club.

He had a short loan spell with Salford Red Devils earlier this year, playing twice for Paul Rowley’s side before returning to Castleford. Robb made 13 appearances for the Tigers in 2025.

Hall made his debut for the Tigers in 2020, and has played for the club 50 times. 15 of those appearances came this year, all from the bench, but the forward is another who could now look to move on after Castleford express a deeper desire to overhaul their squad.

The likes of Sam Wood, Jeremiah Simbiken, Liam Horne, Will Tate and Innes Senior have all departed – with more now set to follow in the coming weeks, it seems.